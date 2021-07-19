This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
