Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.