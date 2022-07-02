For the drive home in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Most l…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.