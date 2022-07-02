 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

