Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.