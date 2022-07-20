This evening in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
