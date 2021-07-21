Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.