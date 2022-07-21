Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.