Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pa…
This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempera…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks lik…