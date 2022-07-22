 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

