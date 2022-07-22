This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the making…
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditi…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
This evening in La Crosse: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should …
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV…