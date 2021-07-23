Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pa…
This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempera…