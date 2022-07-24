 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

