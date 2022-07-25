Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.