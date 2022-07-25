This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for La Crosse, chance for flooding continues Saturday evening
The threat for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes has passed, but off and on showers and storms will continue through Saturday night. Heavy rain is still expected at times and flooding is possible.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
