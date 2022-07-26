This evening in La Crosse: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for La Crosse, chance for flooding continues Saturday evening
The threat for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes has passed, but off and on showers and storms will continue through Saturday night. Heavy rain is still expected at times and flooding is possible.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.