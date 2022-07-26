Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.