Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

