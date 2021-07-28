Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
