Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.