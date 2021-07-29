Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.