Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

