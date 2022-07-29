This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
