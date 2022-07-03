 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

