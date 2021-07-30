This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
