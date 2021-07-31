This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
