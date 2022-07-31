Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.