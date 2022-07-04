 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

