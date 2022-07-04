This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Most l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees …