Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.