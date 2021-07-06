This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
