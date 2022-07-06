This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
