Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

