For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
