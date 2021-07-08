Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
