Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.