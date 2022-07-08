Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Most l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's for…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10…