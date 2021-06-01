This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…