La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
