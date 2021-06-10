For the drive home in La Crosse: Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 94.07. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 69-degree l…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for …
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…