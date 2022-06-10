This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% c…
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today'…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly c…