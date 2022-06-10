Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.