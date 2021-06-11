This evening in La Crosse: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
