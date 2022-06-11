Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
