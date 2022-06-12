Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
