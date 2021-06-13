This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…