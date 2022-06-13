 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

