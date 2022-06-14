Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.