Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.