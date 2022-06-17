 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

