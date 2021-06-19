 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News