This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
