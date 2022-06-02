This evening in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70…