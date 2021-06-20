La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
