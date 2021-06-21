This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 48F. WNW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
