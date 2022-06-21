La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
