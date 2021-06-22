For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
