Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.